KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO CHEMICAL 146,500 DN 1,500
BoryungPharm 16,500 UP 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 81,200 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,350 UP 900
Shinsegae 246,500 UP 5,500
Nongshim 294,500 UP 6,000
SGBC 75,700 0
Hyosung 102,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE 30,950 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 877,000 DN 24,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,500 UP 2,150
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,100 UP 790
Hansae 22,450 UP 1,850
SKSQUARE 65,600 DN 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 98,000 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 37,400 UP 350
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,350 UP 80
POSCO 288,500 UP 1,500
DB INSURANCE 56,300 UP 1,100
SamsungElec 77,400 UP 1,100
NHIS 13,200 UP 100
DongwonInd 222,000 UP 4,000
SK Discovery 46,300 UP 350
LS 54,000 UP 200
GC Corp 229,000 UP 500
GS E&C 40,950 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 691,000 DN 7,000
KPIC 207,000 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,210 UP 20
SKC 181,500 DN 4,000
GS Retail 30,850 UP 350
GCH Corp 27,300 UP 650
LotteChilsung 134,000 UP 3,000
F&F Holdings 37,200 UP 1,900
Ottogi 459,000 UP 4,000
MERITZ SECU 5,220 DN 20
HtlShilla 77,700 UP 1,700
Hanmi Science 54,200 UP 900
IlyangPharm 30,400 UP 1,850
SamsungElecMech 180,500 UP 1,500
