KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 91,000 UP 100
KSOE 97,600 UP 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,150 UP 200
OCI 112,500 UP 500
HyundaiMipoDock 74,100 UP 1,000
IS DONGSEO 44,050 UP 350
S-Oil 90,600 UP 900
LG Innotek 283,000 DN 11,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 231,000 DN 500
HMM 27,850 UP 700
HYUNDAI WIA 76,000 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 180,000 UP 2,000
Mobis 243,000 UP 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,800 UP 700
S-1 75,800 UP 700
ZINUS 80,400 UP 2,700
Hanchem 310,000 DN 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 54,500 UP 500
KorZinc 494,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,590 UP 180
KEPCO 21,900 UP 250
SamsungSecu 48,550 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 10,950 UP 150
SKTelecom 55,800 UP 100
SNT MOTIV 46,800 UP 200
HyundaiElev 42,100 UP 500
DWS 50,300 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 156,000 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 29,000 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 4,385 UP 10
Hanon Systems 13,950 UP 100
SK 266,000 0
ShinpoongPharm 33,200 DN 850
Handsome 37,600 UP 1,600
Asiana Airlines 19,850 UP 350
COWAY 77,200 UP 2,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,300 UP 1,300
IBK 11,000 UP 100
SamsungEng 23,000 UP 500
SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 UP 1,500
