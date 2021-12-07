KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
PanOcean 5,680 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 33,800 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 22,800 UP 500
KT 30,750 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149000 UP500
HDSINFRA 7,010 DN 60
LOTTE TOUR 17,100 UP 200
DSME 25,150 UP 850
LG Uplus 13,850 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,100 UP 600
DONGSUH 29,600 DN 200
KT&G 85,700 UP 900
DHICO 20,750 0
Doosanfc 48,600 UP 2,550
LG Display 22,500 UP 550
Kangwonland 24,250 UP 150
NAVER 391,000 DN 1,000
Kakao 120,500 DN 500
NCsoft 717,000 UP 5,000
KIWOOM 108,000 UP 500
DWEC 6,180 UP 220
DongwonF&B 195,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 40,200 UP 150
LGH&H 1,183,000 UP 6,000
LGCHEM 711,000 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 90,200 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,800 UP 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,900 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 125,500 UP 1,500
Celltrion 203,500 DN 3,000
Huchems 23,400 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 148,000 UP 5,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,700 UP 500
KIH 82,800 UP 300
LOTTE Himart 26,050 UP 50
GS 40,250 UP 600
CJ CGV 24,150 UP 450
LIG Nex1 57,200 DN 700
Fila Holdings 37,200 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,000 UP 1,000
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
Omicron fears grip universities due to suspected infections of foreign students
-
Seoul reports first omicron cases
-
New cases below 5,000 for 2nd day; critically ill patients at record high
-
Seoul to step up monitoring fake news on N. Korea