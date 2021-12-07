PanOcean 5,680 DN 20

SAMSUNG CARD 33,800 UP 400

CheilWorldwide 22,800 UP 500

KT 30,750 DN 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149000 UP500

HDSINFRA 7,010 DN 60

LOTTE TOUR 17,100 UP 200

DSME 25,150 UP 850

LG Uplus 13,850 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,100 UP 600

DONGSUH 29,600 DN 200

KT&G 85,700 UP 900

DHICO 20,750 0

Doosanfc 48,600 UP 2,550

LG Display 22,500 UP 550

Kangwonland 24,250 UP 150

NAVER 391,000 DN 1,000

Kakao 120,500 DN 500

NCsoft 717,000 UP 5,000

KIWOOM 108,000 UP 500

DWEC 6,180 UP 220

DongwonF&B 195,000 DN 1,500

KEPCO KPS 40,200 UP 150

LGH&H 1,183,000 UP 6,000

LGCHEM 711,000 DN 6,000

KEPCO E&C 90,200 DN 2,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,800 UP 600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,900 UP 300

LGELECTRONICS 125,500 UP 1,500

Celltrion 203,500 DN 3,000

Huchems 23,400 UP 250

DAEWOONG PHARM 148,000 UP 5,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,700 UP 500

KIH 82,800 UP 300

LOTTE Himart 26,050 UP 50

GS 40,250 UP 600

CJ CGV 24,150 UP 450

LIG Nex1 57,200 DN 700

Fila Holdings 37,200 UP 1,100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,000 UP 1,000

