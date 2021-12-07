HANAFINANCIALGR 43,000 UP 400

HANWHA LIFE 3,005 UP 35

AMOREPACIFIC 177,000 UP 4,500

FOOSUNG 21,850 DN 800

SK Innovation 203,000 DN 1,500

POONGSAN 30,900 UP 350

KBFinancialGroup 57,400 UP 400

LX HAUSYS 63,800 UP 1,700

Youngone Corp 41,850 UP 1,650

CSWIND 59,300 DN 300

GKL 13,050 DN 50

KOLON IND 79,200 UP 800

HanmiPharm 276,500 UP 11,500

BNK Financial Group 8,700 UP 40

emart 151,000 UP 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY420 00 UP1150

KOLMAR KOREA 41,150 UP 1,150

HANJINKAL 61,300 UP 1,800

DoubleUGames 58,600 DN 400

CUCKOO 18,800 UP 250

COSMAX 105,500 UP 4,500

MANDO 58,100 UP 900

INNOCEAN 54,900 UP 1,700

Doosan Bobcat 43,000 UP 3,050

Netmarble 120,000 UP 1,500

KRAFTON 465,000 DN 7,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S57500 UP1000

ORION 102,500 UP 2,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,800 UP 50

BGF Retail 153,000 DN 500

SKCHEM 143,000 DN 4,000

HDC-OP 23,750 UP 400

HYOSUNG TNC 632,000 UP 28,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 716,000 UP 50,000

SKBS 234,500 DN 12,000

WooriFinancialGroup 13,050 UP 200

KakaoBank 67,500 UP 1,800

HYBE 339,500 UP 4,500

SK ie technology 165,500 DN 2,000

DL E&C 123,500 UP 2,500

