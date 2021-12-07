KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,000 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 3,005 UP 35
AMOREPACIFIC 177,000 UP 4,500
FOOSUNG 21,850 DN 800
SK Innovation 203,000 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 30,900 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 57,400 UP 400
LX HAUSYS 63,800 UP 1,700
Youngone Corp 41,850 UP 1,650
CSWIND 59,300 DN 300
GKL 13,050 DN 50
KOLON IND 79,200 UP 800
HanmiPharm 276,500 UP 11,500
BNK Financial Group 8,700 UP 40
emart 151,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY420 00 UP1150
KOLMAR KOREA 41,150 UP 1,150
HANJINKAL 61,300 UP 1,800
DoubleUGames 58,600 DN 400
CUCKOO 18,800 UP 250
COSMAX 105,500 UP 4,500
MANDO 58,100 UP 900
INNOCEAN 54,900 UP 1,700
Doosan Bobcat 43,000 UP 3,050
Netmarble 120,000 UP 1,500
KRAFTON 465,000 DN 7,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S57500 UP1000
ORION 102,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,800 UP 50
BGF Retail 153,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 143,000 DN 4,000
HDC-OP 23,750 UP 400
HYOSUNG TNC 632,000 UP 28,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 716,000 UP 50,000
SKBS 234,500 DN 12,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,050 UP 200
KakaoBank 67,500 UP 1,800
HYBE 339,500 UP 4,500
SK ie technology 165,500 DN 2,000
DL E&C 123,500 UP 2,500
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
Omicron fears grip universities due to suspected infections of foreign students
-
Seoul reports first omicron cases
-
New cases below 5,000 for 2nd day; critically ill patients at record high
-
Seoul to step up monitoring fake news on N. Korea