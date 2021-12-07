Championship-winning captain voted K League MVP
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hong Jeong-ho, who captained Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors to a record-setting K League 1 football championship this season, was voted the league's most valuable player (MVP) on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old center back is the first defender to capture South Korean football's top individual award since Kim Joo-sung in 1997.
Hong earned 48.98 points in voting by head coaches, team captains and media. He led all candidates with six votes each from 12 head coaches and 12 captains, and with 56 out of 118 votes from media.
Jeju United forward Joo Min-kyu, who won the scoring title with 22 goals, was the runner-up to Hong after earning 39.45 points. He had four votes from coaches, five from captains and 50 from media.
Daegu FC midfielder Cesinha and Ulsan Hyundai FC midfielder Lee Dong-jun finished third and fourth with 6.36 points and 5.21 points.
"This is such a happy day. I wondered if I could win this award as a defensive back," Hong said after receiving his trophy. "I won this award because I played on a great team under a great coach with unbelievable teammates."
The MVP honor is an icing on the cake for Hong, who celebrated Jeonbuk's unprecedented fifth consecutive title and ninth overall on Sunday. Hong was named Jeonbuk's new captain before this season after Lee Dong-gook, a club legend and the K League's all-time leading scorer, retired. Hong filled that void admirably, earning praise for both his performance on the field and leadership qualities away from the pitch.
With Hong serving as the rock on the backline, Jeonbuk conceded the fewest goals in the K League 1 this season with 37 in 38 matches.
Hong played in 36 matches this season and led all outfield players on his team with 3,315 minutes.
Hong netted only two goals this year but both came in crucial moments for Jeonbuk.
On Sept. 5, he netted an injury-time winner to lift Jeonbuk past FC Seoul 4-3, saving the club from settling for a frustrating draw against a lowly foe. Then on Nov. 28, he scored Jeonbuk's first goal in their 2-0 win over Daegu FC, a win that gave Jeonbuk a two-point cushion over Ulsan Hyundai FC heading into the final weekend of the season.
Jeonbuk then clinched their historic championship on Sunday with another 2-0 victory, this time over Jeju United. Ulsan beat Daegu FC 2-0 but still finished two points back in second place.
Hong was also named to the K League 1 Best XI for the third straight season.
Hong is the fourth Jeonbuk player to have been named MVP, joining Son Jun-ho (2020), Lee Jae-sung (2017) and Lee Dong-gook (2009, 2011, 2014 and 2015).
