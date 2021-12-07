S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 7, 2021
All News 16:30 December 07, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.330 1.328 +0.2
2-year TB 1.757 1.742 +1.5
3-year TB 1.872 1.865 +0.7
10-year TB 2.240 2.213 +2.7
2-year MSB 1.790 1.780 +1.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.446 2.436 +1.0
91-day CD 1.270 1.270 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
Omicron fears grip universities due to suspected infections of foreign students
-
Seoul reports first omicron cases
-
New cases below 5,000 for 2nd day; critically ill patients at record high
-
Seoul to step up monitoring fake news on N. Korea