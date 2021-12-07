Moon to make state visit to Australia early next week
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will make a state visit to Australia early next week as Seoul seeks to enhance its bilateral relationship with Canberra and secure a stable supply of raw materials and key mining products, the presidential office said Tuesday.
Moon will leave for Canberra on Sunday and hold a summit with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters.
After the talks, Moon will visit a monument for Australian veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War and pay his respects. Moon will also hold a dinner meeting with Australian veterans of the Korean War, Park said.
Australia fought alongside South Korea during the war to help defend the South from North Korea's invasion.
On Tuesday, Moon will visit Sydney, where he will meet with Anthony Albanese, leader of the opposition Australian Labor Party, and hold a meeting with Australian business leaders on a supply chain issue of key mining products, Park said.
Moon and Morrison will hold a dinner meeting in Sydney on Tuesday.
It will be the first time in 12 years for a South Korean president to pay a state visit to Australia, Park said.
The visit is expected to "secure a stable supply chain for raw materials and key mining products, and strengthen cooperation in the fields of carbon neutrality, hydrogen economy, defense, space and cyber technology," Park said.
Australia is also expected to reaffirm its support for South Korea's efforts to bring peace on the Korean Peninsula, Park said.
South Korea and Australia mark the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year.
Moon will return home Wednesday.
