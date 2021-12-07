Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(LEAD) Seoul reports first omicron cases
SEOUL -- Three foreign students attending universities in Seoul have been confirmed to be infected with omicron, officials said Tuesday, signaling the highly contagious COVID-19 variant's penetration into the capital.
One foreign student each from Seoul National University (SNU), Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS) and Kyunghee University has been confirmed to have contracted the omicron variant, according to the Seoul city government.
S. Korea secures stable urea supply from Indonesia for next 3 years
SEOUL -- South Korea will be able to import around 120,000 tons of urea per year from Indonesia over the next three years, a move expected to help prevent a supply crunch of the key industry material here, Seoul's industry ministry said Tuesday.
The agreement was made as Seoul's Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook and Indonesia's State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) meant to boost bilateral cooperation in the urea supply earlier in the day.
Vaccine pass system under fire for denying vaccination status to foreigners vaccinated overseas
SEOUL -- South Korea's tightened vaccine pass regime sparked discrimination complaints by foreign residents left unable to have their overseas vaccination status officially recognized here and subsequently denied access to cafes, restaurants and other multi-use facilities.
Foreigners who were vaccinated outside of South Korea are currently unqualified for the benefits given to those fully vaccinated, as their overseas vaccination records are not recognized under the government's vaccine pass system due to unclear reasons.
Moon to make state visit to Australia early next week
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in will make a state visit to Australia early next week as Seoul seeks to enhance its bilateral relationship with Canberra and secure a stable supply of raw materials and key mining products, the presidential office said Tuesday.
Moon will leave for Canberra on Sunday and hold a summit with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters.
S. Korea reiterates support for Beijing Olympics despite U.S. diplomatic boycott
SEOUL -- The South Korean government reiterated its principled support Tuesday for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics following the U.S. announcement of its decision to boycott the event diplomatically, expressing hope again that it will contribute to peace and inter-Korean relations.
Seoul stopped short of clarifying whether it plans to send a government delegation to the games to open in February next year or follow in the ally's footstep.
S. Korea expresses 'deep regret' over Japanese politicians' visit to war shrine
SEOUL -- South Korea expressed "deep concern and regret" over the latest visit by a group of Japanese politicians to a controversial war shrine in Tokyo.
In a statement, the foreign ministry again urged Japan to win trust from the international community by facing up to history and atoning sincerely for past wrongdoings.
(LEAD) Activists, police clash over military radar installation in Busan
BUSAN -- The Air Force launched a surprise operation on Tuesday to install an anti-missile radar on a mountain in the southeastern city of Busan, sparking angry protests from residents concerned about potential health hazards from the radar's electromagnetic waves.
Police clashed with a group of protesters early Tuesday on Mt. Jang in the city, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, where the Air Force began installing a Green Pine land-based radar at around 6 a.m. Four people were arrested following repeated dispersion orders.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 5th session on tech, auto gains
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended their winning streak to a fifth session Tuesday after choppy trading, led by advances in tech and auto shares. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 18.47 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 2,991.72 points.
(2nd LD) Samsung unveils new leadership, replaces all 3 CEOs
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday replaced all three CEOs in a surprise move that the company said was intended to enhance competitiveness and promote future growth.
Han Jong-hee, who has served as president and head of the visual display business at Samsung Electronics since 2017, was promoted to vice chairman and CEO and will be in charge of the newly created SET division, which merged the consumer electronics and IT and mobile communications divisions, previously led by Kim Hyun-suk and Koh Dong-jin, respectively.
(LEAD) Championship-winning captain voted K League MVP
SEOUL -- Hong Jeong-ho, who captained Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors to a record-setting K League 1 football championship this season, was voted the league's most valuable player (MVP) on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old center back is the first defender to capture South Korean football's top individual award since Kim Joo-sung in 1997.
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
