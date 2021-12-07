S. Korean football MVP thanks club for extending lifeline
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- In July 2017, the once-promising career of the South Korean center back Hong Jeong-ho reached a crossroads.
He had been playing for Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League since 2016, following three seasons with FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga. But under new rules on foreign players in the Chinese league, clubs could only field three foreign players in 2017, instead of five from previous seasons. Hong, still in his prime at age 27, gradually lost his playing time. Despite having 2 1/2 years left on his deal with Jiangsu, he decided to come home.
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the K League 1 extended Hong a lifeline. Though they initially balked at Hong's price tag, Jeonbuk ultimately got him on a loan deal in January 2018 before acquiring him on a complete transfer two years later.
Turn the clock forward to December 2021. Hong was voted the most valuable player (MVP) of the K League 1 on Tuesday, two days after he captained Jeonbuk to a record fifth consecutive league title. Also on Tuesday, Hong was named to the K League 1 Best XI team for a third straight year.
Talk about a win-win transaction.
"When I wanted to return to Korea four years ago, no team wanted me because I'd failed overseas," Hong said after accepting his MVP trophy at the K League Awards ceremony in Seoul. "Jeonbuk reached out and I wanted to play well for this team. Thankfully, I have been able to play a ton of matches without suffering major injuries over the past four seasons. I've won a lot of championships and learned a great deal as well. I've also been able to regain confidence in myself."
Hong helped mold Jeonbuk, long known for their fire wagon offense, into the K League 1's stingiest defense. They allowed a league-low 37 goals in 38 matches, with Hong, who played in 36 games, manning the backline as the shutdown center back.
Hong also served as the team's new captain, following the retirement of the veritable K League legend Lee Dong-gook, the all-time leading scorer in South Korean football. In addition to playing suffocating defense, Hong also earned praise for his leadership in the locker room.
Though it can be more difficult for defenders to earn recognition, Hong's performance didn't go unnoticed by the league's 12 head coaches, 12 captains and voting members of media, who made him the first defender to win MVP in 24 years.
"I won this award because I played on a great team under a great coach with unbelievable teammates," Hong said.
