(LEAD) S. Korean football MVP thanks club for extending lifeline
(ATTN: ADDS comments in last 6 paras)
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- In July 2017, the once-promising career of the South Korean center back Hong Jeong-ho reached a crossroads.
He had been playing for Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League since 2016, following three seasons with FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga. But under new rules on foreign players in the Chinese league, clubs could only field three foreign players in 2017, instead of five from previous seasons. Hong, still in his prime at age 27, gradually lost his playing time. Despite having 2 1/2 years left on his deal with Jiangsu, he decided to come home.
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the K League 1 extended Hong a lifeline. Though they initially balked at Hong's price tag, Jeonbuk ultimately got him on a loan deal in January 2018 before acquiring him on a complete transfer two years later.
Turn the clock forward to December 2021. Hong was voted the most valuable player (MVP) of the K League 1 on Tuesday, two days after he captained Jeonbuk to a record fifth consecutive league title. Also on Tuesday, Hong was named to the K League 1 Best XI team for a third straight year.
Talk about a win-win transaction.
"When I wanted to return to Korea four years ago, no team wanted me because I'd failed overseas," Hong said after accepting his MVP trophy at the K League Awards ceremony in Seoul. "Jeonbuk reached out and I wanted to play well for this team. Thankfully, I have been able to play a ton of matches without suffering major injuries over the past four seasons. I've won a lot of championships and learned a great deal as well. I've also been able to regain confidence in myself."
Hong helped mold Jeonbuk, long known for their fire wagon offense, into the K League 1's stingiest defense. They allowed a league-low 37 goals in 38 matches, with Hong, who played in 36 games, manning the backline as the shutdown center back.
Hong also served as the team's new captain, following the retirement of the veritable K League legend Lee Dong-gook, the all-time leading scorer in South Korean football. In addition to playing suffocating defense, Hong also earned praise for his leadership in the locker room.
Though it can be more difficult for defenders to earn recognition, Hong's performance didn't go unnoticed by the league's 12 head coaches, 12 captains and voting members of media, who made him the first defender to win MVP in 24 years.
"I won this award because I played on a great team under a great coach with unbelievable teammates," Hong said.
As Jeonbuk's captain, Hong himself had a vote for the MVP race, and he said he threw his support behind Jeju United striker Joo Min-kyu, who came in second place.
Hong earned 48.98 voting points by leading all candidates, with six votes each from 12 head coaches and 12 captains, and with 56 out of 118 votes from media.
Joo had 39.45 points on four votes from coaches, five from captains and 50 from media. He scored 22 goals to become the first South Korean scoring champion in the K League 1 in five years.
"I voted for Joo Min-kyu, because I know it's not easy for a Korean player to lead the league in scoring," Hong said. "I thought he was going to win the MVP. Defenders don't draw as much attention as forwards, so it's more difficult for us to win these awards. I am proud of setting a good example for other K League defenders."
Hong spent a handful of years overseas earlier in his career, but now in his 30s and with a family at home, Hong said he's not going anywhere.
"I'll continue to play hard for Jeonbuk," Hong said. "I am really appreciative of the support from our fans, and I want to keep giving them something to cheer about."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
Omicron fears grip universities due to suspected infections of foreign students
-
Seoul reports first omicron cases
-
New cases below 5,000 for 2nd day; critically ill patients at record high
-
(LEAD) Seoul reports first omicron cases