Moon pledges S. Korea will do more for U.N. peacekeeping missions
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that South Korea will do more for U.N. peacekeeping operations around the world to help war-torn nations build lasting peace.
"The Republic of Korea knows the importance of U.N. peacekeeping operations for peace and reconstruction better than anyone," Moon said in congratulatory remarks to a virtual U.N. peacekeeping ministerial conference, citing the nation's development story from the 1950-53 Korean War.
Moon said South Korea will dispatch more medical personnel to the nation's peacekeeping units and provide more equipment to U.N. peacekeeping operations around the globe.
Moon asked the participating ministers to support South Korea's bid for a seat as a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council for the 2024-25 period.
"The Republic of Korea has the valuable experience of going from an aid recipient to becoming a donor nation," Moon said, adding Seoul is committed to contributing more to promote peace and prevent conflict.
Moon also called on the international community to support Seoul's efforts to declare a formal end to the Korean War, saying such a declaration would be the first step toward peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.
The Korean War, in which South Korea and a U.S.-led United Nations Command fought against invading North Korean forces backed by China, ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.
Moon believes an end-of-war declaration will help revive stalled peace talks with North Korea.
