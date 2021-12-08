(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 8)

First of all, the government cannot ignore the human rights issue in China. The U.K., Canada and Australia are joining the U.S. crusade for that reason. The European Union already adopted a resolution to boycott the Games. The Moon Jae-in administration must first consider South Korea's enhanced national prestige as a member of the developed group of countries. Even if the government decides not to join the boycott, the decision should be respected by the international community. But the government can hardly find a cause more powerful than human rights.