Today in Korean history
Dec. 9
1930 -- The governor-general of Joseon, Japan's colonial administration maintained from 1910 to 1945 in Korea, announces its census figure for the Korean population as 21,057,969. Joseon was Korea's last dynasty.
1964 -- South Korea's first TV soap drama airs on TBC.
1991 -- South Korea joins the International Labor Organization as its 151st member country.
1994 -- President Kim Young-sam holds a summit with his Polish counterpart, Lech Walesa.
1997 -- South and North Korea, the United States and China hold the fourth round of meetings in Geneva on the establishment of a peace mechanism on the Korean Peninsula.
2015 -- A 27-year-old South Korean male is arrested in Japan for allegedly bombing a public restroom at a Tokyo shrine that is accused of honoring Japan's convicted Class-A war criminals. The South Korean was arrested after voluntarily returning to Japan while being suspected of involvement in the incident that took place on Nov. 23, 2015. A Japanese district court sentenced him to a 4-year prison term in July 2016.
2016 -- South Korea's parliament passes a motion to impeach President Park Geun-hye over her alleged link to a corruption scandal involving her longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil. Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn became the acting president after she was impeached.
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
(LEAD) Seoul reports first omicron cases
-
(LEAD) Vaccine pass system under fire for denying vaccination status to foreigners inoculated overseas
-
(LEAD) New cases, critical patients set new records as infections soar