Wednesday's weather forecast

09:00 December 08, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/01 Sunny 10

Incheon 10/02 Sunny 10

Suwon 13/00 Sunny 10

Cheongju 12/01 Sunny 0

Daejeon 13/-1 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 10/-1 Sunny 0

Gangneung 14/05 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 13/01 Sunny 0

Gwangju 14/02 Sunny 10

Jeju 16/09 Cloudy 20

Daegu 14/02 Sunny 0

Busan 15/07 Sunny 10

