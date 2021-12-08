Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 31 more COVID-19 cases

All News 10:37 December 08, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 31 additional COVID-19 cases, including 28 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,583.

Of the new cases, 26 people are from the Army, two from the Air Force, two from the Navy and one from a military unit under the direct control of the defense ministry, officials said.

Currently, 302 miliary personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 854 are breakthrough cases.

This file photo, taken on May 25, 2021, shows soldiers receiving COVID-19 tests at a makeshift virus testing site in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

