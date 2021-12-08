(LEAD) Proportion of 1-person households hits record high of 32 pct last year

Of the people in their 30s living alone, the number of working people came to 816,000 last year, down 14,000 from the previous year amid the pandemic.

Yearly income earned by one-person households amounted to 21.6 million won (US$18,400) as of 2019. This compared with average earnings of 59.2 million won by all households. Eight in 10 single-member households earned less than 30 million won per year.