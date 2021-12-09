Go to Contents Go to Navigation

5 companies to recall over 4,200 vehicles over faulty parts

All News 06:00 December 09, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Audi Volkswagen Korea, Honda Korea and three other companies will voluntarily recall more than 4,200 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems with vehicle components.

The five companies, including Volvo Trucks Korea, Stellantis Korea, FMK which sells Ferraris and Maseratis in the country, are recalling a combined 4,282 units in 10 kinds of models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

Stellantis is a 50:50 joint venture set up through the merger of U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and French automaker PSA Groupe.

The problems include software problems in the airbag system in Stellantis' Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUV, software problems in Audi's A8 60 TFSI LWB quattro sedan, a faulty enging control unit in Honda's Forza 750 two wheeler, the statement said.

Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge from this week, the ministry said.
