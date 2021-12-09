5 companies to recall over 4,200 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Audi Volkswagen Korea, Honda Korea and three other companies will voluntarily recall more than 4,200 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems with vehicle components.
The five companies, including Volvo Trucks Korea, Stellantis Korea, FMK which sells Ferraris and Maseratis in the country, are recalling a combined 4,282 units in 10 kinds of models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
Stellantis is a 50:50 joint venture set up through the merger of U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and French automaker PSA Groupe.
The problems include software problems in the airbag system in Stellantis' Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUV, software problems in Audi's A8 60 TFSI LWB quattro sedan, a faulty enging control unit in Honda's Forza 750 two wheeler, the statement said.
Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge from this week, the ministry said.
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
(3rd LD) New cases, critical patients set new records as infections soar
-
(LEAD) New cases, critical patients set new records as infections soar