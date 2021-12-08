S. Korea, Russia to bolster cooperation in nuclear energy sector
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Russia agreed to expand their cooperation in developing reliable atomic technology, including the safe dismantling of nuclear plants, the science ministry said Wednesday.
At the 20th joint nuclear power committee meeting, the Ministry of Science and ICT and Russia's state-run Rosatom, which oversees Moscow's nuclear energy project, discussed various ways to expand ties in research in such areas as hydrogen energy and developing small modular reactors.
The two sides also agreed to continue to cooperate in safe dismantling of nuclear plants and to work together in developing technology for the disposal of spent fuel.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
(LEAD) Seoul reports first omicron cases
-
(LEAD) New cases, critical patients set new records as infections soar
-
(LEAD) Vaccine pass system under fire for denying vaccination status to foreigners inoculated overseas