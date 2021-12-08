Cheong Wa Dae says Beijing Olympic boycott not under consideration for now
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is not considering a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing and the country is still undecided on the matter, a senior presidential official said Wednesday.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, made the remarks when asked about the U.S. government's announcement to stage a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics due to China's human rights abuses.
The official said the U.S. informed South Korea of the diplomatic boycott, and Seoul has not decided to join the U.S. move.
"No decision has been made on our government's participation," the official said.
In response to the U.S. announcement, the South Korean government repeated its principled support for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, again expressing hope that it will contribute to peace and inter-Korean relations.
