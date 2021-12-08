KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO CHEMICAL 146,500 0
LG Corp. 83,600 UP 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,050 DN 300
BoryungPharm 17,000 UP 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,070 DN 30
KAL 29,100 DN 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,600 DN 1,600
Shinsegae 245,500 DN 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,850 UP 50
SamyangFood 86,200 DN 2,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,600 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 370,000 DN 4,500
TaekwangInd 975,000 DN 5,000
AmoreG 44,800 DN 800
HyundaiMtr 207,500 0
BukwangPharm 13,150 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 127,500 UP 4,500
Daewoong 32,750 UP 800
DongkukStlMill 16,200 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,930 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 24,200 DN 100
Daesang 22,750 DN 50
SKNetworks 4,995 DN 5
NEXENTIRE 6,710 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 113,500 DN 1,000
KCC 321,500 DN 3,500
SKBP 100,500 UP 1,400
ORION Holdings 15,750 UP 100
SK hynix 120,000 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 654,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,000 DN 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,500 DN 500
SamsungF&MIns 209,500 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,700 UP 350
Kogas 38,000 UP 300
Hanwha 31,750 DN 250
DB HiTek 68,900 DN 2,500
CJ 84,800 DN 100
LX INT 24,800 0
Nongshim 291,000 DN 3,500
