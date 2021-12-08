KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SGBC 75,300 DN 400
Hyosung 100,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE 30,850 DN 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 100,500 UP 2,500
ShinhanGroup 37,550 UP 150
HITEJINRO 30,600 DN 600
Yuhan 62,300 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 133,500 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 114,500 0
DL 62,300 DN 1,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,200 0
KIA CORP. 83,200 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,320 DN 30
POSCO 290,000 UP 1,500
DB INSURANCE 57,300 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 77,400 0
NHIS 13,250 UP 50
DongwonInd 222,000 0
SK Discovery 46,650 UP 350
LS 54,100 UP 100
GCH Corp 27,600 UP 300
GC Corp 234,000 UP 5,000
GS E&C 41,000 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 710,000 UP 19,000
KPIC 198,000 DN 9,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,150 DN 60
SKC 184,500 UP 3,000
GS Retail 30,850 0
LotteChilsung 130,000 DN 4,000
Ottogi 458,500 DN 500
IlyangPharm 30,400 0
MERITZ SECU 5,190 DN 30
HtlShilla 77,000 DN 700
Hanmi Science 55,600 UP 1,400
SamsungElecMech 176,000 DN 4,500
Hanssem 90,700 DN 300
KSOE 97,100 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,350 UP 200
OCI 109,500 DN 3,000
F&F Holdings 36,500 DN 700
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
(LEAD) New cases, critical patients set new records as infections soar
(LEAD) Vaccine pass system under fire for denying vaccination status to foreigners inoculated overseas
(LEAD) Seoul reports first omicron cases