KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 54,200 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 73,200 DN 900
IS DONGSEO 44,400 UP 350
S-Oil 88,100 DN 2,500
LG Innotek 288,000 UP 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 225,000 DN 6,000
HMM 27,400 DN 450
HYUNDAI WIA 75,300 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 177,000 DN 3,000
Mobis 241,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,350 DN 450
S-1 76,200 UP 400
ZINUS 80,500 UP 100
Hanchem 321,000 UP 11,000
KorZinc 500,000 UP 6,000
DWS 53,500 UP 3,200
SamsungHvyInd 5,590 0
IBK 10,950 DN 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,200 DN 100
KEPCO 22,200 UP 300
SamsungSecu 49,000 UP 450
KG DONGBU STL 11,100 UP 150
SKTelecom 55,100 DN 700
SNT MOTIV 45,850 DN 950
HyundaiElev 42,000 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 157,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 28,950 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,435 UP 50
Hanon Systems 13,950 0
SK 266,000 0
ShinpoongPharm 35,250 UP 2,050
Handsome 37,300 DN 300
Asiana Airlines 19,600 DN 250
COWAY 78,200 UP 1,000
PanOcean 5,650 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 33,950 UP 150
SamsungEng 22,800 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 22,400 DN 400
KT 30,750 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148000 DN1000
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
(LEAD) Seoul reports first omicron cases
-
(LEAD) New cases, critical patients set new records as infections soar
-
(LEAD) Vaccine pass system under fire for denying vaccination status to foreigners inoculated overseas