SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 UP 1,000

LOTTE TOUR 16,800 DN 300

LG Uplus 13,900 UP 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,100 0

KT&G 85,500 DN 200

DHICO 21,200 UP 450

Doosanfc 48,150 DN 450

LG Display 21,650 DN 850

Kangwonland 24,250 0

NAVER 395,000 UP 4,000

Kakao 121,000 UP 500

DONGSUH 30,050 UP 450

NCsoft 732,000 UP 15,000

KIWOOM 107,500 DN 500

DSME 24,700 DN 450

HDSINFRA 7,070 UP 60

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,750 DN 150

DWEC 6,180 0

LGELECTRONICS 123,500 DN 2,000

Celltrion 207,500 UP 4,000

DAEWOONG PHARM 148,500 UP 500

DongwonF&B 195,000 0

KEPCO KPS 40,500 UP 300

HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,500 DN 200

KIH 82,300 DN 500

Huchems 23,550 UP 150

LOTTE Himart 25,900 DN 150

LGH&H 1,162,000 DN 21,000

LGCHEM 751,000 UP 40,000

KEPCO E&C 90,600 UP 400

Fila Holdings 36,550 DN 650

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,500 DN 300

GS 40,200 DN 50

CJ CGV 24,100 DN 50

LIG Nex1 58,100 UP 900

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,500 UP 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 43,200 UP 200

HANWHA LIFE 3,010 UP 5

AMOREPACIFIC 171,000 DN 6,000

FOOSUNG 22,050 UP 200

(MORE)