KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE TOUR 16,800 DN 300
LG Uplus 13,900 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,100 0
KT&G 85,500 DN 200
DHICO 21,200 UP 450
Doosanfc 48,150 DN 450
LG Display 21,650 DN 850
Kangwonland 24,250 0
NAVER 395,000 UP 4,000
Kakao 121,000 UP 500
DONGSUH 30,050 UP 450
NCsoft 732,000 UP 15,000
KIWOOM 107,500 DN 500
DSME 24,700 DN 450
HDSINFRA 7,070 UP 60
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,750 DN 150
DWEC 6,180 0
LGELECTRONICS 123,500 DN 2,000
Celltrion 207,500 UP 4,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 148,500 UP 500
DongwonF&B 195,000 0
KEPCO KPS 40,500 UP 300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,500 DN 200
KIH 82,300 DN 500
Huchems 23,550 UP 150
LOTTE Himart 25,900 DN 150
LGH&H 1,162,000 DN 21,000
LGCHEM 751,000 UP 40,000
KEPCO E&C 90,600 UP 400
Fila Holdings 36,550 DN 650
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,500 DN 300
GS 40,200 DN 50
CJ CGV 24,100 DN 50
LIG Nex1 58,100 UP 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,200 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,010 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 171,000 DN 6,000
FOOSUNG 22,050 UP 200
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
(LEAD) Seoul reports first omicron cases
(LEAD) New cases, critical patients set new records as infections soar
(LEAD) Vaccine pass system under fire for denying vaccination status to foreigners inoculated overseas