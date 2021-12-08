KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 207,500 UP 4,500
POONGSAN 30,750 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 57,500 UP 100
Hansae 21,850 DN 600
LX HAUSYS 62,500 DN 1,300
Youngone Corp 41,200 DN 650
CSWIND 59,800 UP 500
GKL 12,900 DN 150
KOLON IND 77,600 DN 1,600
HanmiPharm 273,000 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 8,680 DN 20
emart 149,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY416 00 DN400
KOLMAR KOREA 40,950 DN 200
HANJINKAL 63,200 UP 1,900
DoubleUGames 58,500 DN 100
CUCKOO 18,800 0
COSMAX 103,500 DN 2,000
MANDO 57,800 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 914,000 UP 37,000
INNOCEAN 53,700 DN 1,200
Doosan Bobcat 43,200 UP 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,600 UP 100
Netmarble 119,000 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 464,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S57400 DN100
ORION 101,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,750 DN 50
BGF Retail 151,000 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 145,500 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 23,300 DN 450
HYOSUNG TNC 605,000 DN 27,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 715,000 DN 1,000
SKBS 242,500 UP 8,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,050 0
KakaoBank 67,500 0
HYBE 341,000 UP 1,500
SK ie technology 168,500 UP 3,000
DL E&C 123,000 DN 500
LX HOLDINGS 9,760 DN 30
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
(LEAD) Seoul reports first omicron cases
(LEAD) New cases, critical patients set new records as infections soar
(LEAD) Vaccine pass system under fire for denying vaccination status to foreigners inoculated overseas