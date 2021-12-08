S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 8, 2021
All News 16:32 December 08, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.320 1.330 -1.0
2-year TB 1.720 1.757 -3.7
3-year TB 1.831 1.872 -4.1
10-year TB 2.185 2.240 -5.5
2-year MSB 1.748 1.790 -4.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.409 2.446 -3.7
91-day CD 1.270 1.270 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
(LEAD) New cases, critical patients set new records as infections soar
-
(LEAD) Vaccine pass system under fire for denying vaccination status to foreigners inoculated overseas
-
(LEAD) Seoul reports first omicron cases