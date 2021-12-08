Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Apple says it is looking into iPhone call drop issue

All News 18:14 December 08, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- Apple Inc. said Wednesday it is looking into the dropped call issue on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 devices as users continued to complain of reception failure even after updating the mobile operating system.

"We are doing our best to provide the best experience to our customers and looking into the issue affecting some customers at LG Uplus," Apple said in its first comment on the issue.

Last month, Apple released the iOS 15.1.1, an updated version of the iOS 15.1, to fix call drops as well as other bugs after users around the world complained they experienced the problem on the devices.

Apple users in South Korea also reported similar experiences, particularly among those subscribed to LG Uplus Corp., a telecom operator.

LG Uplus opened a service section to deal with the problem last week.

Other mobile carriers, KT Corp. and SK Telecom Co., said they have not received such complaints.

In this file photo, an Apple store in Seoul bustles with visitors, as Apple Inc.'s new iPhone 13 smartphone was released on Oct. 8, 2021. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Apple #call drop
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!