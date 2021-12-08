Apple says it is looking into iPhone call drop issue
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- Apple Inc. said Wednesday it is looking into the dropped call issue on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 devices as users continued to complain of reception failure even after updating the mobile operating system.
"We are doing our best to provide the best experience to our customers and looking into the issue affecting some customers at LG Uplus," Apple said in its first comment on the issue.
Last month, Apple released the iOS 15.1.1, an updated version of the iOS 15.1, to fix call drops as well as other bugs after users around the world complained they experienced the problem on the devices.
Apple users in South Korea also reported similar experiences, particularly among those subscribed to LG Uplus Corp., a telecom operator.
LG Uplus opened a service section to deal with the problem last week.
Other mobile carriers, KT Corp. and SK Telecom Co., said they have not received such complaints.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
(LEAD) New cases, critical patients set new records as infections soar
-
(LEAD) Vaccine pass system under fire for denying vaccination status to foreigners inoculated overseas
-
New cases, critical patients set new records as infections soar