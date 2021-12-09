U.S. missile defense in S. Korea under constant review, upgrade: Pentagon press secretary

"I won't talk to the specifics of defense systems on the peninsula, but as you well know, the secretary was just out there and he had a lot of good discussions with Minister Suh and President Moon about the defensive capabilities that we continue to have on the peninsula and how we can keep those robust," said Kirby, referring to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit to Seoul earlier this month and his meetings there with his South Korean counterpart, Suh Wook, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.