Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Daily COVID-19 cases enter 7,000 range month quicker than expected (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- COVID-19 goes out of control (Kookmin Daily)
-- Special measures under review as year-end daily COVID-19 cases projected to hit 12,000 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't relies only on booster shot with daily COVID-19 tally to hit 10,000 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea on course to hit 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases (Segye Times)
-- People at risk with collapse of K-quarantine (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Is South Korea's medical capacity able to handle daily COVID-19 outbreaks of 10,000 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Looming specter of 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases (Hankyoreh)
-- Clock is ticking on daily COVID-19 tally of 10,000 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- K-quarantine threatened, fatality rate feared to hit highest level (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Rival parties competing in gambling-like race of monetary easing (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- COVID infections surpass 7,000, a record high (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea crashes headlong into worst crisis yet in pandemic (Korea Herald)
-- Hyundai E&C slammed for 'backpedaling' on coal exit (Korea Times)
