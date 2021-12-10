(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 10)

In a recent report by the state-run KBS TV, Hong's son visited an emergency room at Seoul National University to treat pain on his leg on Nov. 24. Medical staff told him it was not an urgent case, so asked him to go home. But he got a phone call from the hospital on his way to home and suddenly returned to the hospital and checked in a special treatment unit at the hospital -- a strange case since the hospital was not accepting non-COVID patients for hospitalization.