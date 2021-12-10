(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 10)

The bill is very contentious because corporations by nature represents their own interests, not a specific class. As the term suggests, employees refer to a group of people working for a corporation after signing contracts. If they are to be included in a board of directors, other stakeholders such as customers and creditors also should be. The controversial bill could also get in the way of fast decisions needed for companies. If those directors demand improvement in working conditions at board meetings, it could affect investment decisions and weaken competitiveness of corporations.