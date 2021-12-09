Today in Korean history
Dec. 10
1973 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with India.
2000 -- South Korean President Kim Dae-jung receives the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his efforts for reconciliation between South and North Korea, and for democracy and human rights in East Asia, becoming his country's first Nobel laureate.
2009 -- North Korea and the United States reach "common understandings" on the need to resume the six-party nuclear talks and implement a 2005 landmark deal on the North's denuclearization.
2014 -- President Park Geun-hye and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak agree to set up an economic cooperation committee to further strengthen trade and investment ties between their two countries.
