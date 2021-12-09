U.N. panel OKs sanctions waiver for UNICEF aid project for N. Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- A U.N. Security Council panel has approved sanctions exemptions for an aid project by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to help North Korea respond to COVID-19 and prevent malaria, its website showed Thursday.
The approval by the North Korea sanctions committee will pave the way for UNICEF's provision of materials worth US$1.48 million, including vaccine cold chain equipment, ventilators and masks, according to a document posted on its website.
The exemptions were approved on Nov. 30 and will last for a year, the commitee said. The items will be shipped via the Chinese port of Dalian to the North's western port of Nampo.
The sanctions waiver comes as the reclusive country has been struggling with persistent economic woes amid pandemic-driven border controls and crippling economic sanctions.
The North has claimed to be coronavirus free. It has yet to accept COVID-19 vaccines allocated to the country through the COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution platform.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
(3rd LD) New cases, critical patients set new records as infections soar
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says Beijing Olympic diplomatic boycott not under consideration for now
-
Amid omicron fears, S. Korea expands entry ban to 2 additional African countries