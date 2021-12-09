Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 09, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/02 Sunny 20

Incheon 10/04 Sunny 20

Suwon 11/02 Sunny 20

Cheongju 11/02 Sunny 20

Daejeon 11/01 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 08/-1 Sunny 20

Gangneung 15/05 Sunny 20

Jeonju 12/02 Sunny 20

Gwangju 13/03 Cloudy 30

Jeju 17/10 Cloudy 30

Daegu 12/02 Cloudy 30

Busan 16/07 Sunny 20

