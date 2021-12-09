Military reports 34 more COVID-19 cases
All News 10:30 December 09, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 34 additional COVID-19 cases, including 31 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,617.
Of the new cases, 22 people are from the Army, six from the Air Force, one from the Navy, four from military units under the direct control of the defense ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, officials said.
Currently, 320 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 885 are breakthrough cases.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
