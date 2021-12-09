Moon congratulates Germany's new chancellor on inauguration
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday congratulated Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his official inauguration, saying he hopes to work closely with the new German leader to move relations between the two countries forward.
Moon and Scholz met in late October in Rome, where Moon held a bilateral summit with then German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who stepped down after 16 years in office, on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting.
"I am pleased we met in Rome in October and anticipate closer cooperation for the development of Korea-Germany relations," Moon said in a Twitter post.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
(3rd LD) New cases, critical patients set new records as infections soar
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says Beijing Olympic diplomatic boycott not under consideration for now
-
Amid omicron fears, S. Korea expands entry ban to 2 additional African countries