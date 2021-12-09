Ex-Burberry chief designer named new creative designer for LF Daks
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fashion retailer LF Corp. said Thursday that it appointed Luc Goidadin, the former chief design officer of British fashion behemoth Burberry, as the new creative director of its luxury brand, LF Daks.
With Goidadin at the helm, LF Daks will be under an overall restructuring process for a higher brand value, LF said.
Since 1983, LF has been operating LF Daks through a licensing contract with British-heritage luxury fashion house Daks.
Under Goidadin's leadership, LF Daks plans to launch a new "ageless" collection that targets all age groups.
Goidadin said the new collection would combine the classic heritage and modern inspirations to make LF Daks a timeless luxury brand.
Goidadin studied fashion design and marketing at Central Saint Martins and the Royal College of Art.
He was recruited by Burberry in 2001, and worked as the chief design officer between 2014 and 2017.
