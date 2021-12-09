Yoon thanks ex-U.S. Ambassador Stephens for contribution to alliance
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), met Thursday with former U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Kathleen Stephens and thanked her for contributing to the bilateral alliance.
During their meeting at the PPP headquarters, Yoon said he believes it is thanks to people like Stephens that the two countries' relations have remained strong despite numerous threats and difficulties.
Stephens has a long history of working in South Korea, first as a Peace Corps volunteer in the 1970s and then as a U.S. diplomat, which included her ambassadorship from 2008 to 2011.
She has an adopted Korean name, Shim Eun-kyung.
"From when you were young, you showed a deep interest and love for our people, culture and history," Yoon said. "Even with the passing of time, our people have not forgotten and are grateful to you for making the bilateral relationship so robust and strong."
Stephens said she is grateful to be in South Korea at a politically important time and hopes the two countries will continue to look for ways to strengthen their relationship in the face of challenges.
Yoon expressed confidence that the bilateral relationship will develop further if people like Stephens maintain their understanding and love for each country's history and culture.
