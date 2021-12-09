S. Korea signs pact to join Poland airport project
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has signed an initial agreement with Poland to give domestic companies opportunities to participate in the East European country's 10 trillion won (US$8.5 billion) airport development project, the transport ministry said Thursday.
In the Solidarity Transport Hub project, the Polish government plans to build a new airport, which will replace the Warsaw Frederic Chopin Airport, railways, roads and residential towns by 2027, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The Polish government will set up the master plans for the airport and the adjacent infrastructure next year, it said.
If built, the new airport is expected to handle up to 100 million passengers a year.
Hyundai Engineering Co. and Hyundai Rotem Co. have achieved orders to build petrochemical plants and tram cars, respectively, in Poland in recent years.
