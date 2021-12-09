KAL 29,650 UP 550

LG Corp. 84,000 UP 400

POSCO CHEMICAL 149,500 UP 3,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,850 0

SKNetworks 5,030 UP 35

TaihanElecWire 1,920 DN 10

Daesang 23,100 UP 350

Hyundai M&F INS 24,300 UP 100

SK hynix 123,500 UP 3,500

SamsungF&MIns 210,500 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,750 UP 50

Kogas 38,850 UP 850

DB HiTek 68,900 0

HyundaiEng&Const 49,750 DN 250

CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,500 UP 1,000

CJ 85,200 UP 400

Hanwha 32,350 UP 600

LX INT 24,700 DN 100

DongkukStlMill 16,150 DN 50

ORION Holdings 16,000 UP 250

NEXENTIRE 6,840 UP 130

CHONGKUNDANG 116,500 UP 3,000

KCC 325,000 UP 3,500

SKBP 101,500 UP 1,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,450 UP 250

KIA CORP. 84,100 UP 900

AmoreG 45,700 UP 900

HyundaiMtr 207,000 DN 500

Daewoong 32,650 DN 100

SamyangFood 87,300 UP 1,100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,750 UP 150

CJ CheilJedang 372,500 UP 2,500

TaekwangInd 990,000 UP 15,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 101,000 UP 500

ShinhanGroup 37,650 UP 100

HITEJINRO 31,000 UP 400

Yuhan 63,900 UP 1,600

CJ LOGISTICS 134,500 UP 1,000

DOOSAN 118,000 UP 3,500

DL 63,300 UP 1,000

