KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KAL 29,650 UP 550
LG Corp. 84,000 UP 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 149,500 UP 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,850 0
SKNetworks 5,030 UP 35
TaihanElecWire 1,920 DN 10
Daesang 23,100 UP 350
Hyundai M&F INS 24,300 UP 100
SK hynix 123,500 UP 3,500
SamsungF&MIns 210,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,750 UP 50
Kogas 38,850 UP 850
DB HiTek 68,900 0
HyundaiEng&Const 49,750 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,500 UP 1,000
CJ 85,200 UP 400
Hanwha 32,350 UP 600
LX INT 24,700 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 16,150 DN 50
ORION Holdings 16,000 UP 250
NEXENTIRE 6,840 UP 130
CHONGKUNDANG 116,500 UP 3,000
KCC 325,000 UP 3,500
SKBP 101,500 UP 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,450 UP 250
KIA CORP. 84,100 UP 900
AmoreG 45,700 UP 900
HyundaiMtr 207,000 DN 500
Daewoong 32,650 DN 100
SamyangFood 87,300 UP 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,750 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 372,500 UP 2,500
TaekwangInd 990,000 UP 15,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 101,000 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 37,650 UP 100
HITEJINRO 31,000 UP 400
Yuhan 63,900 UP 1,600
CJ LOGISTICS 134,500 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 118,000 UP 3,500
DL 63,300 UP 1,000
