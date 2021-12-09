Youngone Corp 45,400 UP 4,200

SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 708,000 DN 2,000

Ottogi 461,000 UP 2,500

DongwonInd 226,000 UP 4,000

DWS 53,900 UP 400

POSCO 295,000 UP 5,000

Youngpoong 673,000 UP 19,000

KIH 83,400 UP 1,100

HDSINFRA 7,230 UP 160

LG Display 21,650 0

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,180 UP 110

F&F Holdings 36,850 UP 350

KPIC 213,500 UP 15,500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,700 UP 2,200

GS Retail 31,350 UP 500

Hanmi Science 57,800 UP 2,200

SKSQUARE 65,100 UP 500

BukwangPharm 13,400 UP 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 128,000 UP 500

DongwonF&B 198,500 UP 3,500

KBFinancialGroup 57,600 UP 100

BoryungPharm 17,350 UP 350

LOTTE Fine Chem 79,800 UP 200

HYUNDAI STEEL 41,800 DN 250

Shinsegae 253,500 UP 8,000

Nongshim 291,500 UP 500

SGBC 77,500 UP 2,200

Hyosung 100,000 DN 500

LOTTE 31,050 UP 200

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,390 UP 70

DB INSURANCE 57,300 0

SamsungElec 78,200 UP 800

NHIS 13,400 UP 150

SK Discovery 47,000 UP 350

LS 53,800 DN 300

GC Corp 235,000 UP 1,000

GS E&C 40,800 DN 200

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,190 UP 40

SKC 185,500 UP 1,000

(MORE)