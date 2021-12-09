KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Youngone Corp 45,400 UP 4,200
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 708,000 DN 2,000
Ottogi 461,000 UP 2,500
DongwonInd 226,000 UP 4,000
DWS 53,900 UP 400
POSCO 295,000 UP 5,000
Youngpoong 673,000 UP 19,000
KIH 83,400 UP 1,100
HDSINFRA 7,230 UP 160
LG Display 21,650 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,180 UP 110
F&F Holdings 36,850 UP 350
KPIC 213,500 UP 15,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,700 UP 2,200
GS Retail 31,350 UP 500
Hanmi Science 57,800 UP 2,200
SKSQUARE 65,100 UP 500
BukwangPharm 13,400 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 128,000 UP 500
DongwonF&B 198,500 UP 3,500
KBFinancialGroup 57,600 UP 100
BoryungPharm 17,350 UP 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,800 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,800 DN 250
Shinsegae 253,500 UP 8,000
Nongshim 291,500 UP 500
SGBC 77,500 UP 2,200
Hyosung 100,000 DN 500
LOTTE 31,050 UP 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,390 UP 70
DB INSURANCE 57,300 0
SamsungElec 78,200 UP 800
NHIS 13,400 UP 150
SK Discovery 47,000 UP 350
LS 53,800 DN 300
GC Corp 235,000 UP 1,000
GS E&C 40,800 DN 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,190 UP 40
SKC 185,500 UP 1,000
