KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GCH Corp 27,550 DN 50
LotteChilsung 130,000 0
IlyangPharm 30,300 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 5,150 DN 40
HtlShilla 78,100 UP 1,100
SamsungElecMech 177,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 90,900 UP 200
KSOE 98,800 UP 1,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,100 UP 750
LG Innotek 300,000 UP 12,000
OCI 111,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 227,000 UP 2,000
HMM 27,650 UP 250
HYUNDAI WIA 75,600 UP 300
LS ELECTRIC 54,100 DN 100
KorZinc 504,000 UP 4,000
KumhoPetrochem 179,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,660 UP 70
Mobis 241,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,250 UP 2,900
S-1 75,800 DN 400
ZINUS 82,500 UP 2,000
HyundaiMipoDock 73,200 0
IS DONGSEO 44,650 UP 250
S-Oil 89,600 UP 1,500
Hanchem 321,500 UP 500
KEPCO 22,350 UP 150
SamsungSecu 49,250 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 11,100 0
SKTelecom 55,900 UP 800
SNT MOTIV 46,600 UP 750
HyundaiElev 42,000 0
SAMSUNG SDS 154,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 29,850 UP 900
KUMHOTIRE 4,605 UP 170
Hanon Systems 14,000 UP 50
SK 265,000 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 34,900 DN 350
Handsome 37,850 UP 550
Asiana Airlines 20,400 UP 800
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
(LEAD) BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
(LEAD) S. Korea unlikely to drastically tighten virus curbs despite surging infections: official
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
(LEAD) New infections above 7,000 for 2nd day; critical patients hit all-time high
(3rd LD) New cases, critical patients set new records as infections soar
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says Beijing Olympic diplomatic boycott not under consideration for now
Amid omicron fears, S. Korea expands entry ban to 2 additional African countries