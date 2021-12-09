GCH Corp 27,550 DN 50

LotteChilsung 130,000 0

IlyangPharm 30,300 DN 100

MERITZ SECU 5,150 DN 40

HtlShilla 78,100 UP 1,100

SamsungElecMech 177,000 UP 1,000

Hanssem 90,900 UP 200

KSOE 98,800 UP 1,700

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,100 UP 750

LG Innotek 300,000 UP 12,000

OCI 111,000 UP 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 227,000 UP 2,000

HMM 27,650 UP 250

HYUNDAI WIA 75,600 UP 300

LS ELECTRIC 54,100 DN 100

KorZinc 504,000 UP 4,000

KumhoPetrochem 179,000 UP 2,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,660 UP 70

Mobis 241,500 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,250 UP 2,900

S-1 75,800 DN 400

ZINUS 82,500 UP 2,000

HyundaiMipoDock 73,200 0

IS DONGSEO 44,650 UP 250

S-Oil 89,600 UP 1,500

Hanchem 321,500 UP 500

KEPCO 22,350 UP 150

SamsungSecu 49,250 UP 250

KG DONGBU STL 11,100 0

SKTelecom 55,900 UP 800

SNT MOTIV 46,600 UP 750

HyundaiElev 42,000 0

SAMSUNG SDS 154,500 DN 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 29,850 UP 900

KUMHOTIRE 4,605 UP 170

Hanon Systems 14,000 UP 50

SK 265,000 DN 1,000

ShinpoongPharm 34,900 DN 350

Handsome 37,850 UP 550

Asiana Airlines 20,400 UP 800

(MORE)