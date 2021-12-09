COWAY 77,600 DN 600

LOTTE SHOPPING 92,200 UP 2,000

IBK 11,000 UP 50

DONGSUH 30,300 UP 250

SamsungEng 22,850 UP 50

PanOcean 5,680 UP 30

SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 UP 150

CheilWorldwide 22,800 UP 400

KT 30,950 UP 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL150000 UP2000

LOTTE TOUR 17,200 UP 400

LG Uplus 14,000 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,200 UP 100

KT&G 85,700 UP 200

DHICO 21,650 UP 450

Doosanfc 48,500 UP 350

Kangwonland 24,750 UP 500

NAVER 399,500 UP 4,500

Kakao 122,500 UP 1,500

NCsoft 737,000 UP 5,000

KIWOOM 108,000 UP 500

DSME 24,900 UP 200

DWEC 6,100 DN 80

KEPCO KPS 40,050 DN 450

LGH&H 1,172,000 UP 10,000

LGCHEM 747,000 DN 4,000

KEPCO E&C 90,800 UP 200

HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,050 UP 300

LGELECTRONICS 123,000 DN 500

Celltrion 211,000 UP 3,500

Huchems 23,750 UP 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 149,000 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,900 UP 1,400

LOTTE Himart 26,400 UP 500

GS 40,150 DN 50

CJ CGV 25,250 UP 1,150

LIG Nex1 62,900 UP 4,800

Fila Holdings 37,300 UP 750

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,500 0

HANAFINANCIALGR 43,300 UP 100

(MORE)