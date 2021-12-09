KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 77,600 DN 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 92,200 UP 2,000
IBK 11,000 UP 50
DONGSUH 30,300 UP 250
SamsungEng 22,850 UP 50
PanOcean 5,680 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 22,800 UP 400
KT 30,950 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL150000 UP2000
LOTTE TOUR 17,200 UP 400
LG Uplus 14,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,200 UP 100
KT&G 85,700 UP 200
DHICO 21,650 UP 450
Doosanfc 48,500 UP 350
Kangwonland 24,750 UP 500
NAVER 399,500 UP 4,500
Kakao 122,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 737,000 UP 5,000
KIWOOM 108,000 UP 500
DSME 24,900 UP 200
DWEC 6,100 DN 80
KEPCO KPS 40,050 DN 450
LGH&H 1,172,000 UP 10,000
LGCHEM 747,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 90,800 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,050 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 123,000 DN 500
Celltrion 211,000 UP 3,500
Huchems 23,750 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,900 UP 1,400
LOTTE Himart 26,400 UP 500
GS 40,150 DN 50
CJ CGV 25,250 UP 1,150
LIG Nex1 62,900 UP 4,800
Fila Holdings 37,300 UP 750
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,300 UP 100
