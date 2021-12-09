HANWHA LIFE 3,050 UP 40

AMOREPACIFIC 177,500 UP 6,500

FOOSUNG 22,250 UP 200

SK Innovation 208,000 UP 500

POONGSAN 31,200 UP 450

Hansae 22,850 UP 1,000

LX HAUSYS 63,300 UP 800

CSWIND 60,200 UP 400

GKL 13,000 UP 100

KOLON IND 78,300 UP 700

HanmiPharm 280,500 UP 7,500

BNK Financial Group 8,740 UP 60

emart 150,500 UP 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY424 00 UP800

KOLMAR KOREA 41,550 UP 600

HANJINKAL 65,300 UP 2,100

DoubleUGames 59,200 UP 700

CUCKOO 19,000 UP 200

COSMAX 104,000 UP 500

MANDO 58,600 UP 800

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 916,000 UP 2,000

INNOCEAN 54,900 UP 1,200

Doosan Bobcat 43,400 UP 200

H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,550 DN 50

Netmarble 121,500 UP 2,500

KRAFTON 479,000 UP 14,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S57600 UP200

ORION 102,500 UP 1,500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,600 UP 850

BGF Retail 150,500 DN 500

SKCHEM 146,500 UP 1,000

HDC-OP 23,450 UP 150

HYOSUNG TNC 615,000 UP 10,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 711,000 DN 4,000

SKBS 249,500 UP 7,000

WooriFinancialGroup 13,050 0

KakaoBank 64,200 DN 3,300

HYBE 354,500 UP 13,500

SK ie technology 172,500 UP 4,000

DL E&C 122,500 DN 500

(MORE)