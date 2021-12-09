KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANWHA LIFE 3,050 UP 40
AMOREPACIFIC 177,500 UP 6,500
FOOSUNG 22,250 UP 200
SK Innovation 208,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 31,200 UP 450
Hansae 22,850 UP 1,000
LX HAUSYS 63,300 UP 800
CSWIND 60,200 UP 400
GKL 13,000 UP 100
KOLON IND 78,300 UP 700
HanmiPharm 280,500 UP 7,500
BNK Financial Group 8,740 UP 60
emart 150,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY424 00 UP800
KOLMAR KOREA 41,550 UP 600
HANJINKAL 65,300 UP 2,100
DoubleUGames 59,200 UP 700
CUCKOO 19,000 UP 200
COSMAX 104,000 UP 500
MANDO 58,600 UP 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 916,000 UP 2,000
INNOCEAN 54,900 UP 1,200
Doosan Bobcat 43,400 UP 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,550 DN 50
Netmarble 121,500 UP 2,500
KRAFTON 479,000 UP 14,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S57600 UP200
ORION 102,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,600 UP 850
BGF Retail 150,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 146,500 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 23,450 UP 150
HYOSUNG TNC 615,000 UP 10,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 711,000 DN 4,000
SKBS 249,500 UP 7,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,050 0
KakaoBank 64,200 DN 3,300
HYBE 354,500 UP 13,500
SK ie technology 172,500 UP 4,000
DL E&C 122,500 DN 500
