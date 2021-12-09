Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Assembly passes revised law to have military human rights protection officer

All News 15:59 December 09, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The National Human Rights Commmission will install a new vice minister-level officer in charge of human rights issues in the military.

The National Assembly passed a revision to the National Human Rights Commission Act to establish the position at the state human rights watchdog. The officer will be named among commission members by the president.

The officer will have the right to probe and visit military bases implicated in human rights violation cases without notice. It also has the right to attend investigations of military death cases.

But critics said the officer's power is limited considering that it has to notify the defense minister in advance to conduct a spot inspection.

Members of the National Assembly passes a revision to the National Human Rights Commission Act that calls for having a military human rights protection officer during a plenary session in Seoul on Dec. 9, 2021. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#military #human rights
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!