(LEAD) Seoul stocks extend winning streak to 7th session on eased omicron concerns
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom, photo)
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks advanced for a seventh consecutive session Thursday amid eased concerns about the omicron variant of the new coronavirus. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 27.77 points, or 0.93 percent, to close at 3,029.57 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 496 million shares worth some 12 trillion won (US$10.2 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 656 to 187.
Institutions bought a net 620 billion won, while foreigners sold 147 billion won and retail investors offloaded 500 billion won.
Stocks opened higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
"Volatility from the omicron uncertainties is being relieved two weeks after the first outbreak, and we have more data about the new variant," said Kiwoom Securities analyst Han Ji-young said.
Tech, steel and chemicals lead the overall market gain.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 1.03 percent to 78,200 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 2.92 percent to 123,500 won.
Internet portal operator Naver increased 1.14 percent to 399,500 won, with its rival Kakao climbing 1.24 percent to 122,500 won.
Among losers, leading carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.24 percent to 207,000 won, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics retreated 0.88 percent on easing virus concerns.
Kakao Bank shed 4.89 percent to 64,200 won.
The local currency closed at 1,174. 5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.4 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys lost 3.7 basis points to 1.794 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond fell 3 basis points to 1.972 percent.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
(LEAD) Moon asks U.S. to support Seoul's push to declare formal end to Korean War
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
(LEAD) New infections above 7,000 for 2nd day; critical patients hit all-time high
-
(3rd LD) New cases, critical patients set new records as infections soar
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says Beijing Olympic diplomatic boycott not under consideration for now
-
Amid omicron fears, S. Korea expands entry ban to 2 additional African countries