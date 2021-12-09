S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 9, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.322 1.320 +0.2
2-year TB 1.697 1.720 -2.3
3-year TB 1.794 1.831 -3.7
10-year TB 2.188 2.185 +0.3
2-year MSB 1.711 1.748 -3.7
3-year CB (AA-) 2.385 2.409 -2.4
91-day CD 1.270 1.270 0.0
