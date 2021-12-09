Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
SEOUL -- A high school student said Thursday he will file a constitutional petition against the government's plan to expand the COVID-19 vaccine pass system to teenagers, claiming the measure amounts forcing people to get vaccinated.
Starting February, the government plans to require not only adults, but also children aged 12 to 18 to present COVID-19 vaccination or negative test certificates at multiuse facilities, including public study rooms and cram schools.
-----------------
Yoon thanks ex-U.S. Ambassador Stephens for contribution to alliance
SEOUL -- Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), met Thursday with former U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Kathleen Stephens and thanked her for contributing to the bilateral alliance.
During their meeting at the PPP headquarters, Yoon said he believes it is thanks to people like Stephens that the two countries' relations have remained strong despite numerous threats and difficulties.
-----------------
Americas, Europe in focus for LG Chem's foreign market expansion: CEO
SEOUL -- LG Chem Ltd. will bolster investment in North and South America, and Europe, to boost its presence in foreign markets, the company's top executive has said, citing ample opportunities for growth in the global trend toward sustainability.
LG Chem CEO Shin Hak-cheol made the remarks in a recent interview with the Korea Society, a New York-based nonprofit organization, noting that he believes there is ample room for the chemical maker to increase its market share and earn more product recognition in those markets.
-----------------
Lee overtakes Yoon with 38 pct vs. 36 pct in presidential race: survey
SEOUL -- Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), has overtaken his rival Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) with 38 percent support against Yoon's 36 percent, a survey showed Thursday.
The reversal comes after Lee gained 5 percentage points from last week, while Yoon climbed only 2 points in the survey of 1,004 people conducted Monday to Wednesday by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research.
-----------------
Suicides, traffic deaths decrease in 2020 amid pandemic-induced social restrictions
SEOUL -- The numbers for suicides, and traffic and crime-related deaths fell in 2020 due largely to various social distancing schemes imposed over concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said Thursday.
According to the interior ministry, the combined number of deaths connected to traffic accidents, crimes and suicides stood at 16,439 in 2020, down from 17,350 a year earlier.
-----------------
Mirae Asset-led consortium wins legal battle with Chinese insurer over hotel purchase deal
SEOUL -- A consortium led by South Korea's leading asset management firm Mirae Asset Global Investments said Thursday it has won a legal battle with China's Anbang Insurance Group over a deal to purchase hotels in the United States.
In September 2019, the consortium signed a contract to take over 15 hotels in the U.S. from the Chinese firm for US$5.8 billion, but it cancelled the deal in May last year, claiming Anbang did not fulfill its obligations.
-----------------
S. Korea's population estimated to have peaked last year: statistics agency
SEOUL -- South Korea's population is estimated to have peaked at 51.84 million last year before falling to 37.7 million in 2070, the statistics agency said Thursday, a grim assessment of population decline amid the country's chronically low birthrate and rapid aging.
The latest medium variant projection by Statistics Korea is much bleaker than the agency's previous estimate made in 2018, when South Korea's population was forecast to begin to decline in 2029.
-----------------
'Squid Game' 3rd-most searched keyword by S. Korean users this year: Google
SEOUL -- The title of South Korean survival drama "Squid Game" was the third-most popular search keyword on Google among local users this year, the global tech giant said Thursday.
The drama on Netflix also ranked the ninth-most searched keyword on the global list, according to the annual search list released by Google.
