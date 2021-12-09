S. Korea conducts regular military reshuffle of general-grade officers
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday conducted a regular military reshuffle of general-grade officials, including the vice chiefs of the Army and Air Force, the defense ministry said.
Announcing the shakeup that affects 111 posts, the ministry also said it plans to replace current Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Boo Suk-jong but did not name his successor as the selection process is still ongoing.
Lt. Gen. Park Jeong-hwan, head of the operations division at the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), will become the vice JCS chairman, while Lt. Gen. Ahn Byung-suk, the commander of the Army's 1st Corps, will take the vice Army chief of staff post.
Maj. Gen. Shin Ok-chul will be promoted to the vice Air Force chief of staff post, while Vice Adm. Kang Dong-hun, currently head of the Naval Education and Training Command, was named to lead the ROK Fleet Command. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, Republic of Korea.
Lt. Gen. Choi Sung-chun, head of the Air Force Academy, will become the chief of the Air Force Operations Command.
Ministry officials said that the latest reshuffle focuses on the officials' security mindset and capabilities to conduct inter-agency defense operations among other qualities.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Unification ministry budget for inter-Korean cooperation rises 2 pct in 2022
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
(LEAD) New infections above 7,000 for 2nd day; critical patients hit all-time high
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says Beijing Olympic diplomatic boycott not under consideration for now
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency