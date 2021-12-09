Skin N Skin to raise 3.8 bln won via stock sale
All News 17:54 December 09, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Skin N Skin Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 3.8 billion won (US$3.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 26.55 million common shares at a price of 145 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
