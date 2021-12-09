Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Skin N Skin to raise 999 mln won via stock offering

All News 17:54 December 09, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Skin N Skin Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 999 million won (US$850,574). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 6.88 million common shares at a price of 145 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
